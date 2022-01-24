Biden Mutters ‘Stupid Son Of A B*tch’ At Fox News’ Peter Doocy In Hot Mic Moment

Latest
President Biden on Monday was caught on a hot mic calling a Fox News reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” after being asked about inflation.

As reporters began exiting the East Room following the President’s meeting with his Competition Council, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy shouted at Biden: “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“It’s a great asset,” the President snarked audibly.

“More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden deadpanned during the hot mic moment.

Soon after the President’s hot mic moment went viral on social media, Doocy appeared on Fox News to laugh off the situation.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
