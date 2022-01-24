Biden Mutters ‘Stupid Son Of A B*tch’ At Fox News’ Peter Doocy In Hot Mic Moment

President Biden on Monday was caught on a hot mic calling a Fox News reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” after being asked about inflation.

As reporters began exiting the East Room following the President’s meeting with his Competition Council, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy shouted at Biden: “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“It’s a great asset,” the President snarked audibly.

“More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden deadpanned during the hot mic moment.

President Biden appears to call Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch," mocking his question about inflation. pic.twitter.com/mZcp0f2Jyl — The Recount (@therecount) January 24, 2022

Soon after the President’s hot mic moment went viral on social media, Doocy appeared on Fox News to laugh off the situation.