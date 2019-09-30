Biden Tries Dem 2018 Strategy — Ignore Trump For Bread And Butter Issues

Ever since the steady stream of Ukrainian revelations broke into public consciousness, Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has been trying to figure out how to handle the bombardment without getting bogged down.

According to the Washington Post, the plan so far is to employ a tactic used to great effect by Democrats in the 2018 midterms: ignore President Donald Trump and focus on the bread-and-butter issues voters care most about.

The Biden campaign is also hoping that juxtaposing the former Vice President as statesmanlike and above the fray will make the bombastic and pugilistic Trump seem even smaller by comparison.

By sticking to issues like health care, Biden ensures that he can keep focusing on his primary run, instead of having to take on the other Democrats and Trump at the same time.

The call memo released by the White House further confirmed that Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into manufacturing a damaging investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter.