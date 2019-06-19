Latest
2020 Elections

Biden Backlash: Dem Rivals Hit Veep For Highlighting ‘Civility’ With Segregationists

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 06: Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to a crowd at a Democratic National Committee event at Flourish in Atlanta on June 6, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The DNC held a gala to raise money for the DNC’s IWillVote program, which is aimed at registering voters. (Photo by Dustin Chambers/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Joe Biden; Joe Biden
Dustin Chambers/Getty Images North America

June 19, 2019 3:48 pm

A week before the first debate, some Democratic hopefuls are taking shots at each other — especially at former Vice President Joe Biden, whose speech about his friendships with segregationists seemed to make him vulnerable to attack from the other candidates, all of whom are trailing him in the polls.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who has so far branded himself with a buoyant optimism and reluctance to adopt a pugilistic posture against President Donald Trump, sharply rebuked Biden for the comments.

He started out with some simple Twitter shade.

Soon after, he followed up with a fuller statement, asking Biden for an “immediate apology.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also reacted with anger, posting a picture of his biracial family and asserting that “it’s past time for apologies” from Biden.

During a fundraiser Tuesday evening in New York, Biden touted his ability to work with others by invoking Sens. James Eastland (D-MS) and Herman Talmadge (D-GA), both staunch segregationists. Speaking about Talmadge, Biden noted the late senator’s meanness but said “at least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done.”

Biden wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of some heat from his peers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took an almighty swipe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), implying that she’s in bed with corporate interests.

Warren’s camp has not yet responded.

