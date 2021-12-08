Biden Rolls Out Plan For Govt To Reach Net-Zero Emissions By 2050

Latest
By
|
December 8, 2021 2:19 p.m.

President Joe Biden is slated to sign an executive order on Wednesday to set into motion a new goal to bring the federal government to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Under the plan, the federal government, with its fleet of 600,000 cars and trucks, will have completely switched to zero-emission vehicles by 2035 and modernized federal building infrastructure to reach net-zero emissions by 2045. The Biden administration also aims to “increase the sustainability of federal supply chains” by buying low-carbon materials with a focus on sustainable products.

The administration will also use the federal government’s scale and procurement powers to ensure it runs on 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030.

Funding for the initiative will be provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed last month, the budget for the fiscal year 2022 and the sweeping yet-to-be-passed Build Back Better plan, according to the White House.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
