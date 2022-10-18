Latest
U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, outside federal court in New Haven, Conn., after the sentencing of former Gov. John Rowland. Durham will continue as special counsel in the investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry, but is being asked to resign as U.S. attorney. (Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
8 mins ago
Durham Faces Total Loss In Likely Final Prosecution
36 mins ago
Don’t Forget: Mike Lee Went To The Mat For The Fake Electors
5 hours ago
Cop Bodycam Vids Reveal Disturbing Arrests From DeSantis’ Bogus Voter Fraud Force

Biden Promises To Sign Bill Restoring Roe In January If Democrats Win More Seats

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By
|
October 18, 2022 1:40 p.m.

President Joe Biden, flanked by banners calling to “RESTORE ROE,” promised Tuesday to sign legislation codifying abortion rights first thing in January if Democrats win enough seats to pass it.

“Here’s the promise I make to you and the American people,” he said at a Democratic National Committee event at Howard Theatre in Washington D.C. “The first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade. And when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land.”

He also promised to quash Republicans’ plans to pass a nationwide abortion ban

“If such a bill were to pass in the next several years,” he said, lowering his voice to a whisper, “I’ll veto it.” 

Biden went on to list other legislative accomplishments from his first two years, in some cases, promising to build on them. After touting the gun reform bill passed in June, he vowed to go further. 

“If you give me a Democratic Congress, we’re gonna ban assault weapons again,” he said to cheers. “I did it once, I’ll do it again.” 

He also slipped in some news, regarding the student loan debt forgiveness application that the administration officially unveiled on Monday. 

“Just since yesterday, four million more people applied,” he said. 

In the final weeks before the all-important midterms, with voting already underway in some states, many Democrats are making abortion rights a central part of their messaging. It’s a new twist on a decades-old dynamic where Republicans turned their base out on the promise that controlling the White House and Senate would result in Supreme Court justices who’d overturn Roe. 

Biden concluded his remarks asking everyone in the crowd to remember how they felt on the day the Supreme Court decided Dobbs and knocked down the 50-year-old precedent that enshrined a constitutional right to an abortion. 

“The final say does not rest in the Court now, it does not rest with extremist Republicans in Congress,” he said. “If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders in Congress, I promise, we’ll do our part, I’ll do my part, and with your support, I’ll sign a law codifying Roe in January.” 

“Together, let’s remember who we are — we are the United States of America and there’s nothing beyond our capacity,” he added. “So vote, vote, vote.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: