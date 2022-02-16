Latest
16 hours ago ago
Biden Urges Americans To Prepare For What A Potential Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Would Mean
17 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Republican State Lawmakers, Trump Campaign Officials
18 hours ago ago
Fake Crack Pipes: How The GOP Is Using A Conspiracy Theory To Threaten Gov’t Shutdown
U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, outside federal court in New Haven, Conn., after the sentencing of former Gov. John Rowland. Durham will continue as special counsel in the investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry, but is being asked to resign as U.S. attorney. (Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
19 hours ago ago
Durham Accused Of Stoking Trumpy Conspiracy Theories In Blistering Counterattack By Target Of His Probe

Biden Shoots Down Trump’s Privilege Claim Over WH Visitor Logs

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump speak during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Oh... Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump speak during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 16, 2022 9:31 a.m.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday tossed out ex-president Donald Trump’s efforts to shield records of who visited the White House on Jan. 6 last year.

White House counsel Dana Remus sent a letter to National Archivist David Ferriero telling him that Biden was rejecting his predecessor’s executive privilege claim over the visitor logs, which the House Jan. 6 Committee is seeking out in its investigation into the Capitol attack.

Remus pointed out that the Biden administration voluntarily releases its White House visitor logs “as a matter of policy,” as did the Obama administration.

“The majority of the entries over which the former President has asserted executive privilege would be publicly released under current policy,” the attorney wrote. “As practice under that policy demonstrates, preserving the confidentiality of this type of record generally is not necessary to protect long-term institutional interests of the Executive Branch.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The letter instructed Ferriero to turn over the logs to the Jan. 6 committee 15 days after he notifies Trump of Biden’s decision, “unless prohibited by court order.”

The president’s decision deals yet another blow to Trump’s repeated attempts to block the committee from accessing certain White House records, primarily by trying to invoke executive privilege over them.

And while it’s almost guaranteed that Trump will drag Biden’s latest decision in front of a judge, the ex-president’s executive privilege gambit hasn’t had much luck in the courts either.

Read Remus’ letter below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: