Biden Pays Tribute To Walter Mondale After Former VP’s Death: ‘A Dear Friend And Mentor’

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 20: Vice President Joe Biden, right, and former Vice President Walter Mondale attend a discussion as part of a tribute to Mondale at George Washington University's Jack Morton Auditorium, October 20 2015. The event was part of day long series of talks about policy and the vice presidency hosted by GW and the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Vice presidents Joe Biden and Walter Mondale attend a discussion as part of a tribute to Mondale at George Washington University on October 20 2015. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
April 20, 2021 8:58 a.m.

President Joe Biden paid tribute to Walter “Fritz” Mondale after the former vice president passed away on Monday night.

In a statement with his wife Jill, Biden called Mondale his “dear friend and mentor.”

“When I arrived in the United States Senate in 1973, Walter Mondale was one of the first people to greet me,” the President said. “Through his work as a Senator, he showed me what was possible.”

Biden praised Mondale as “unwavering in his pursuit of progress” who was his “trusted guide” when Barack Obama asked Biden to consider being his vice president in the 2008 presidential elections.

“It was Walter Mondale who defined the vice presidency as a full partnership, and helped provide a model for my service,” Biden said.

Mondale, who served as vice president under President Jimmy Carter before unsuccessfully running for office against Ronald Reagan in 1984, died in his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota at age 93.

Carter called Mondale an “invaluable partner” in a statement on Monday.

“During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today,” the former president said.

Author
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
