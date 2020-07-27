Watch Biden Pay Respects To John Lewis After Trump Says He Won’t

Latest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 30: speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Some of the biggest names in the Republican Party made appearances at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference, which hosts 1,500 delegates from across the country through May 31. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Jill Biden pay their respects to US Representative from Georgia John Lewis following a memorial service in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Wa... Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Jill Biden pay their respects to US Representative from Georgia John Lewis following a memorial service in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, July 27 2020. (Photo by SHAWN THEW / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
July 27, 2020 6:18 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden paid his respects to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Monday afternoon hours after President Trump said he “won’t be going.”

Biden was seen paying his respects to Lewis, who is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Tuesday, alongside his wife Jill Biden.

On Sunday evening, Biden’s campaign announced that the former VP was set to pay his respects to the late civil rights icon. Lewis died earlier this month at the age of 80 after battling cancer.

Lewis actively supported Biden in the months before his death earlier this month, telling reporters in a call announcing his endorsement of the former VP that he believes the country needs Biden “now more than ever before.”

“We need his voice. We need his leadership now more than ever before,” Lewis told reporters in April. “We need someone who is going to get our country on the right side of history and help save our planet.”

Despite Trump’s absence, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence are slated to pay their respects to Lewis later Monday.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
