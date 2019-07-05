Latest
WASHINGTON, D C , UNITED STATES - 2019/07/04: President Donald Trump speaking at the National Mall in Washington, DC during the Independence Day on July 4. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Biden Knew He’d Be A Debate Target, But He Wasn’t Prepared For Harris Attacks

Joshua Lott/Getty Images North America
By
July 5, 2019 8:47 am

Former Vice President Joe Biden knew he would be an easy target during the Democratic debates last week. But he wasn’t prepared for Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) personal criticism over the busing issue.

“I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me,” he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo in an interview that aired Friday. “She knew Beau, she knows me, I don’t– anyway, here’s the deal … the American people think they know me and they know me.”

Harris has been criticized in recent days over her walk-back of her position on federally mandated busing to desegregate schools. During the debate she lambasted Biden for his record on the issue, invoking a personal story about her own experience participating in the busing program as a little girl.

But earlier this week, she walked back her support of the program, arguing it is one of many “tools” for desegregation.

