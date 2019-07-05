Biden Knew He’d Be A Debate Target, But He Wasn’t Prepared For Harris Attacks

Former Vice President Joe Biden knew he would be an easy target during the Democratic debates last week. But he wasn’t prepared for Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) personal criticism over the busing issue.

“I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me,” he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo in an interview that aired Friday. “She knew Beau, she knows me, I don’t– anyway, here’s the deal … the American people think they know me and they know me.”

Biden says he wasn't prepared for Kamala Harris attacks during debate pic.twitter.com/b7DOTILzPH — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 5, 2019

Harris has been criticized in recent days over her walk-back of her position on federally mandated busing to desegregate schools. During the debate she lambasted Biden for his record on the issue, invoking a personal story about her own experience participating in the busing program as a little girl.

But earlier this week, she walked back her support of the program, arguing it is one of many “tools” for desegregation.