Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to members of the media after he returned to the U.S. Capitol from a meeting at the White House January 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House negotiating border security funding and government shutdown, calling it ‚Äúa total waste of time.‚Äù (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
15 hours ago
Schumer Scoffs At Trump For ‘Backing Off’ Tariff Threat Against Mexico
16 hours ago
US Diplomats Find Creative Ways To Fly Pride Flags Despite State Dpt’s Rejection
16 hours ago
Turns Out That The Bulk Of The Deal With Mexico Was Agreed To Ages Before Tariff Threat
news 2020 Elections

Biden Has Smaller Advantage In Iowa, New CNN/Des Moines Register Poll Shows

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/AP
By
June 9, 2019 9:03 am

A new CNN and Des Moines Register poll found on Saturday night 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden currently leads the top tier of presidential primary candidates in Iowa, but his support there is tighter than national polls have indicated.

With 24 percent of Iowa caucus participants saying they support Biden is polling highest among the top five candidates, followed by Bernie Sanders at 16 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at 15 percent, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 14 percent, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at 7 percent.

National polls have shown Biden ranking above 30 percent.

The CNN poll found that after those candidates, support for the rest of the candidates in the enormous 23-person race drops down to two percent or less. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Beto O’Rourke each have two percent, and everyone else has one percent or less.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: