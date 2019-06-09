Biden Has Smaller Advantage In Iowa, New CNN/Des Moines Register Poll Shows

A new CNN and Des Moines Register poll found on Saturday night 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden currently leads the top tier of presidential primary candidates in Iowa, but his support there is tighter than national polls have indicated.

With 24 percent of Iowa caucus participants saying they support Biden is polling highest among the top five candidates, followed by Bernie Sanders at 16 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at 15 percent, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 14 percent, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at 7 percent.

National polls have shown Biden ranking above 30 percent.

The CNN poll found that after those candidates, support for the rest of the candidates in the enormous 23-person race drops down to two percent or less. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Beto O’Rourke each have two percent, and everyone else has one percent or less.