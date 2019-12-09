Biden Says He Doesn’t Actually Know What Hunter Did In Ukraine: ‘I Trust My Son’

Former Vice President Joe Biden grew defensive during an interview with Axios that aired Sunday evening, calling out reporter Mike Allen for asking about the allegations against his son and admitting he doesn’t actually know what Hunter Biden was doing to earn money on the board of an energy company in Ukraine.

“I don’t know what he was doing. I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board. And that was it,” he said when asked about what knowledge he had of his son’s activities while he was vice president.

“Well you’ve had a lot of time, isn’t this something you’d want to get to the bottom of?” Allen asked.

“No, because I trust my son,” he said. “Unless there was something on its face that was wrong. There was nothing on its face that was wrong. If you want to talk about problems, let’s talk about Trump’s family. I mean, come on. This is — you guys are amazing. … You know there is not one single bit of evidence, not one little tiny bit to suggest anything done was wrong, you know that, but you keep asking me these questions. It’s okay, you’re doing what you have to do, but I’m not worried about it.”

Biden then laughed and criticized Allen for asking about the issue, which is, in part, at the center of the impeachment inquiry because of President Trump’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden.

Biden also vowed that if elected president, he wouldn’t let his family make money overseas.