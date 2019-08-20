Latest
news 2020 Elections

CNN Poll: Biden Surges, Harris Drops Significantly

August 20, 2019 10:05 am
Former Vice President Joe Biden is back at a comfortable lead in the double digits over his Democratic competitors, according to a CNN poll released Tuesday, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has slipped considerably from her post-first debate boost.

Since the last June poll, Biden has climbed to 29 percent from 22, while Harris has fallen from 17 percent to 5. That June poll was conducted soon after the first debate, which was widely considered a success for Harris and disappointment for Biden.

Among the rest of the field, the polling has held fairly steady.

Per CNN, interviewers randomly contacted 1,001 people via landline or cellphone, and the full sample has a margin of error of 3.7 points. Those identifying as Democratic or Democratic-leaning independents registered to vote — 402 people of the full pool — have a margin of error of 6.1 points.

