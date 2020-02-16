Biden Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ Over How Friendship With Graham Changed

Former Vice President Joe Biden lamented that his friendship with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has changed during the Trump administration during an interview on “Meet The Press” Sunday morning.

When asked by MSNBC’s Chuck Todd about his friendship with Graham, Biden said that despite how he “went out of my way for Lindsey,” he was stunned over how he failed to respond to President Trump’s attacks against John McCain.

“We were friends. He was honorable. He was decent. And it just stunned me that he did not respond to the attacks on John that were made by this President so viciously,” Biden said. “He — and the way he, well I shouldn’t — hurt the family.”

Biden then added that he’s “not surprised” by Graham not acting on Trump’s attacks against McCain, but that he’s “disappointed” given how he was friends with his wife Jill and sons Beau and Hunter.

When Todd asked Biden if he’d be willing to talk to Graham about repairing their friendship if he won the presidency, the former Vice President said that he’d be “willing” and that he “wants to know.”

“You want to know why he did it? So you’ll take that phone call, if he’ll ever, if he’ll ever give you that phone call?” Todd asked.

“Yes, I would,” Biden said.

Watch Biden’s remarks below: