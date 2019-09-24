Latest
Biden: Congress Has ‘No Choice’ But To Begin Impeachment If Trump Keeps Stonewalling

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden makes a statement on Ukraine corruption during a press conference on September 24, 2019, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)
September 24, 2019 3:40 pm
Former Vice President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump if he continues to stonewall attempts to investigate his alleged wrongdoing, including his call to the Ukrainian president.

Biden’s statement came amid rising calls among Democrats to begin impeachment efforts in wake of Trump’s reported attempts to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden.

“If the President does not comply with such a request of the Congress, if he continues to obstruct Congress and flaunt the law, Donald Trump will leave congress, in my view no choice, but to initiate impeachment,” Biden said. “That would be a tragedy, but a tragedy of his own making.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is expected to announce a formal impeachment inquiry later Tuesday afternoon.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
