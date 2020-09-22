Latest
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 04: Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, are seen during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Biden Says Cindy McCain Is Endorsing Him In Light Of Trump’s Fallen Soldier ‘Loser’ Remarks

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) participates in a reenactment of her swearing in ceremony with Vice President Joe Biden, inside the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCain's wife Cindy was also in att... Senator John McCain (R-AZ) participates in a reenactment of her swearing in ceremony with Vice President Joe Biden, inside the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCain's wife Cindy was also in attendance. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 22, 2020 6:52 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the wife of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), will endorse him in the November presidential election in light of President Trump’s disparaging comments toward fallen soldiers reported in The Atlantic.

Earlier this month, The Atlantic reported that Trump skipped a visit to the cemetery in France honoring fallen soldiers in the Battle of Belleau Woods, who he reportedly dismissed as “losers.” The President also reportedly called the late Arizona senator — who was captured by the Vietnamese, tortured and imprisoned for more than five years — a “fucking loser” in 2018.

Shortly after the report in The Atlantic was published, Trump administration officials denied that the President made the denigrating comments toward fallen soldiers. Trump himself denied that he had mocked McCain and fallen soldiers behind closed doors and dismissed the report as “fake news” in a series of tweets.

According to a pool report on Tuesday, Biden made his announcement of McCain’s endorsement during a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday. The Democratic presidential nominee said that McCain cited Trump’s disparaging remarks reported in The Atlantic as key to her decision.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say it but I’m about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain’s wife, who is first time ever is endorsing me because of what he talks about with my son and John’s who are heroes, who served their country, you know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers,” Biden said during the virtual fundraiser, according to a pool report.

McCain’s reported endorsement of Biden comes a month after she narrated a video aired during the Democratic National Convention last month. Although McCain did not explicitly endorse the former VP in the video, the wife of the late Arizona Republican recounted her husband’s friendship with the Democratic presidential nominee.

During her video appearance in the DNC last month, McCain discussed how Biden, who was serving as a Delaware senator, met her husband when he served as a military aide for him on a trip overseas. McCain said that the two then formed a friendship and that their families would convene for picnics held in the Bidens’ backyard.

“They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them,” McCain said in the video aired during the DNC.

