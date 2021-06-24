Biden Campaign Workers Sue ‘Trump Train’ Members For Swarming Bus On TX Highway

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Garland: DOJ Has Arrested More Than 500 Capitol Insurrectionists Thus Far
Another Partisan Election Probe Takes Shape, This Time In Wisconsin
June 24, 2021 6:56 p.m.

Biden campaign workers and former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis filed two lawsuits on Thursday alleging that they were harassed by members of a “Trump Train” while driving through Texas last year.

One of the lawsuits alleges that at least seven members of the so-called “Trump Train” that followed the Biden campaign bus violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 and Texas law by organizing a “politically-motivated conspiracy to disrupt the campaign and intimidate its supporters.”

Another lawsuit targets law enforcement who allegedly “turned a blind eye to the attack” by failing to “provide the (Biden campaign) bus a police escort,” despite calls for help.

The plaintiffs in both lawsuits include Davis; David Gins, who was a staffer on the Biden campaign and now serves as deputy director for operations for Vice President Kamala Harris; Eric Cervini, who volunteered for the Biden campaign; and Timothy Holloway, the driver of the Biden campaign bus.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs recalled that Trump supporters “terrorized and menaced the driver and passengers on the Biden-Harris Campaign’s bus” for at least 90 minutes on Oct. 30. The plaintiffs also claimed that the defendants yelled death threats and were “bragging about their aggressive driving.”

“They played a madcap game of highway ‘chicken,’ coming within three to four inches of the bus,” the lawsuit alleges, referring to the defendants. “They tried to run the bus off the road.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the plaintiffs have suffered “ongoing psychological and emotional injury” as a result of the incident.

The Biden campaign canceled an event last October after claiming that its bus was swarmed by Trump supporters on a Texas highway.

The Trump supporters listed in the lawsuit include: Eliazar Cisneros, Hannah Ceh, Joeylynn Mesaros, Robert Mesaros and other unnamed defendants — many of whom were identified through their social media posts of the incident that showed their license plate numbers

Shortly after the incident occurred, then-President Trump appeared to cheeron  the move by his supporters by retweeting a video of the scene and writing, “I LOVE TEXAS!” on his now-deleted Twitter account.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
