Biden Campaign Seriously Considering Sen. Duckworth As Potential Running Mate

HOHHOT, May 12, 2020 -- Luo Mingchuan L works with his colleague at an operating room of the maternity and child healthcare hospital in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 11, 2020.
July 6, 2020 8:59 a.m.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is reportedly on 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s list of potential running mates.

According to the Washington Post, Duckworth has become a leading contender in the Biden campaign’s search for a female VP candidate to join the ticket.

An unnamed source said that the Illinois senator has “lately received strong consideration,” in the Post’s words.

TPM has reached out to Duckworth’s office and the Biden campaign.

The former vice president has been vetting a variety of female Democrats to be his running mate, reportedly with an emphasis on women of color. Duckworth, who is the first Thai-American woman ever elected to Congress, would be competing against several Black female Democrats, such as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL).

When asked during a CNN interview on Sunday whether Biden ought to choose specifically a Black woman as his running mate, Duckworth declined to say outright.

“I think that Joe Biden needs to make his own mind and will make his own mind,” the senator told CNN anchor Dana Bash. “I don’t think it’s on any of us to dictate to him.”

