Biden’s Campaign Has Been Neglecting Super Tuesday States Days Before Crucial Contests

2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden hasn’t been spending as much time in the Super Tuesday states as one would expect ahead of the critical batch of primaries next week — and it could cost him.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that state Democratic Party leaders have been taken aback by Biden’s lack of ground game as Super Tuesday looms ever closer.

For example, the former vice president’s campaign has only one office in the delegate-rich state of California, compared to the 23 offices of primary frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is expected to win big in the state and others next week.

In Texas, which holds the second largest trove of delegates after California, Biden’s campaign hasn’t been knocking on nearly as many doors as the other campaigns.

“I haven’t seen anything other than the events he’s had in Texas,” Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Lone Star state’s Democratic Party, said in an interview with the Times.

The Biden campaign’s outreach in other Southern states has been similarly light, according to local party leaders.

Democratic Party of Arkansas chair Michael John Gray told the Times that the former vice president’s campaign is “the least organized” in his state compared to that of his rivals.

“Arkansas was, in my opinion, going to be a default Biden state,” Gray said. “He hasn’t been here.”

“Whoever was guarding the hen house in Alabama obviously didn’t do their job in making sure a certain level of engagement was where it needed to be,” Anthony Daniels, the state’s Democratic Party chair, told the Times. Tennessee Democratic Party chair Mary Mancini made the same observation about Biden’s meager outreach in her state.

“Biden might be taking those voters for granted,” she said.