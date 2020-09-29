Biden Camp Slams ‘False, Crazy Random’ Claims From Trump Camp On Debate Rules

Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign pushed back on Tuesday against the Trump campaign’s claims alleging that Biden had requested breaks during the upcoming debate on Tuesday night and that his campaign had agreed to allowing a third party to check both his and Trump’s ears for electronic transmitters.

Kate Bedingfield, a top Biden campaign official, denied the Trump campaign’s allegations during a press call and asserted that the President was merely “laying the groundwork” for a poor debate performance.

“We would expect nothing less from the Trump campaign,” Bedingfield said. “We’re not going to play this game.”

Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders slammed the “false, crazy, random assertions.”

“This is absolutely ridiculous,” she told reporters.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh alleged earlier on Tuesday that the Biden campaign had originally agreed to the ear checks several days ago, then “abruptly reversed themselves.”

The Trump campaign also claimed that Biden had asked for two breaks to break up the 90-minute debate.