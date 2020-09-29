Latest
1 min ago
DNI Ratcliffe Dumps A Batch Of Russian Disinfo On Clinton Hours Before Debate
26 mins ago
Sorry Mike Flynn, Judge Still Not Ready To Dismiss Your Case
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) takes questions from reporters in the Senate subway during a recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The trial entered the phase today where senators will have the opportunity to submit written questions to the House managers and President Trump's defense team. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ted Cruz
2 hours ago
Cruz: ‘Entire Reason’ For Quick Confirmation Is So Barrett Can Weigh In On Election Issues

Biden Camp Slams ‘False, Crazy Random’ Claims From Trump Camp On Debate Rules

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
September 29, 2020 1:23 p.m.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign pushed back on Tuesday against the Trump campaign’s claims alleging that Biden had requested breaks during the upcoming debate on Tuesday night and that his campaign had agreed to allowing a third party to check both his and Trump’s ears for electronic transmitters.

Kate Bedingfield, a top Biden campaign official, denied the Trump campaign’s allegations during a press call and asserted that the President was merely “laying the groundwork” for a poor debate performance.

“We would expect nothing less from the Trump campaign,” Bedingfield said. “We’re not going to play this game.”

Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders slammed the “false, crazy, random assertions.”

“This is absolutely ridiculous,” she told reporters.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh alleged earlier on Tuesday that the Biden campaign had originally agreed to the ear checks several days ago, then “abruptly reversed themselves.”

The Trump campaign also claimed that Biden had asked for two breaks to break up the 90-minute debate.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30