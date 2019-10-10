Biden Finally Called For Impeachment After Complaints From Donors, Slipping In Polls

Latest
October 10, 2019 8:15 am
Former Vice President Joe Biden took two full weeks to finally publicly vocalize his support for Democrats impeachment inquiry– a probe launched primarily over the President’s efforts to pressure a foreign government to investigate him and his son Hunter Biden.

According to Politico, Biden opted to come out in support on Wednesday in order to appease donors and supports, but also to give his polling a boost. Biden reportedly mulled the idea for days with his closest campaign advisers and fielded complaints from donors who pushed the former vice president to go on the offense against Trump.

Biden was also reportedly spooked by recent polling from Real Clear Politics that showed fellow Democratic 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) showed her polling ahead of him.

“We didn’t want to get ahead of the House and we don’t want to be dragged into the president’s world of lies and false equivalencies where this just looked like two campaigns battling back and forth,” a Biden adviser told Politico.

Biden also reportedly was cautious to speak out to protect his son. The vice president reportedly told friends ahead of his campaign announcement this year that he was worried “they’re going to go after my boy.”

In a fiery speech in New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon, Biden gave a full-throated endorsement of Democrats’ impeachment efforts, arguing the steps were necessary to protect the Constitution.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York.
