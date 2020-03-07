Biden Refers To Staunch Sanders Defenders As ‘Bernie Brothers’

Latest
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while standing with supporters at a campaign event at the W Los Angeles hotel on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Biden is coming off a strong Super Tuesday performance while former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced today he is suspending his campaign. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By
|
March 7, 2020 12:23 p.m.
During a phone call with donors Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a quaint riff on the name for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) most ardent supporters, referring to the group as the “Bernie brothers.”

According to Politico, the vice president warned in the call that his campaign needed to prepare for hostilities that may come during the primaries as he continues to go head-to-head with Sanders. In the call he specifically referenced the “Bernie brothers,” a formal label for the young, staunch defenders and sometimes aggressive supporters of Sanders, usually called “Bernie bros.”

“What we can’t let happen is let this primary become a negative bloodbath,” Biden told more than 100 donors, according to Politico. “I know I’m going to get a lot of suggestions on how to respond to what I suspect will be an increasingly negative campaign that the Bernie brothers will run. But we can’t tear this party apart and reelect Trump. We have to keep our eyes on the ball, in my view.”

Twitter had a field day with the remark.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s special projects editor, based in New York. Previously, she was a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and formerly covered education for The News-Gazette in Illinois.
