Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Sen. Coons: Trump Admin Uses ‘Cruelty To Children’ As ‘Tool Of Immigration Policy’
Acting DHS Sec. Denies Child Migrant Center Conditions Are ‘Inadequate’
UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., speaks at a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on the Smith-Amash Amendment to the FY2013 National Defense Authorization Act that would "prevent the indefinite detention of and use of military custody for individuals detained on U.S. soil - including U.S. citizens - and ensure access to due process and the federal court system, as the Constitution provides." (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Amash: Pelosi’s ‘Making A Mistake’ Not Starting Impeachment Proceedings
Biden Apologizes For Comments About ‘Civility’ With Segregationists

Joshua Lott/Getty Images North America
By
July 7, 2019 1:05 pm

2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden apologized on Saturday for his nostalgic remarks about his relationships with hardline segregationists while serving in Congress.

“Was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was,” Biden said at a campaign event in South Carolina. “I regret it. And I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception I may have caused anybody.”

The former vice president touted his “civility” with segregationists like former Sens. James Eastland (D-MS) and Herman Talmadge (D-GA) almost three weeks ago. Since then, Biden’s come under fire for both the comments and his record of opposing busing, which was exposed during the Democratic debate when Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) torched him for his history on race.

