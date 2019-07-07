Biden Apologizes For Comments About ‘Civility’ With Segregationists

2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden apologized on Saturday for his nostalgic remarks about his relationships with hardline segregationists while serving in Congress.

“Was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was,” Biden said at a campaign event in South Carolina. “I regret it. And I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception I may have caused anybody.”

The former vice president touted his “civility” with segregationists like former Sens. James Eastland (D-MS) and Herman Talmadge (D-GA) almost three weeks ago. Since then, Biden’s come under fire for both the comments and his record of opposing busing, which was exposed during the Democratic debate when Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) torched him for his history on race.

Watch Biden below: