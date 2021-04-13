Biden Admin Moves To Restore Obama-Era Housing Discrimination Rules That Trump Trashed

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge (Ohio) leaves a closed door meeting at Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium Wednesday morning to nominate a speaker and choose other members of their leadershi... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge (Ohio) leaves a closed door meeting at Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium Wednesday morning to nominate a speaker and choose other members of their leadership team. She was asked to run against Pelosi as House Speaker but declined. (photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
April 13, 2021 10:29 a.m.

Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge on Tuesday moved to restore fair housing rules that were strengthened during the Obama administration only to be later gutted by President Donald Trump.

The effort, first reported by the Washington Post, comes after President Joe Biden signed a flurry of executive orders aimed at racial equity. They included efforts to examine and reverse actions taken by the Trump administration that undermined fair housing principles.

The Post flagged notices by the Office of Management and Budget indicating that the rules have been accepted for review, signaling an effort by the Biden administration reinstate a 2013 rule meant to stop lenders, landlords and insurers from discriminating and plans and to restore a 2015 rule requiring communities to identify and undo obstacles to racial integration or risk losing federal funds. 

While the notices posted Tuesday do not provide much information about how the Biden administration will go about making the changes, the two rules are integral to the enforcement of a fair housing law aimed at preventing discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status and disability.

During his bid for a second term last year, former President Trump had touted his administration’s efforts to tear down fair housing laws in a failed appeal to the “Suburban Housewives of America.” 

Details of the rules will presumably be made public within 90 days once they have been reviewed internally by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and published in the Federal Register.

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
