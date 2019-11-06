Cyclist Who Was Fired For Flipping Off Trump Wins Bid For Public Office

Juli Briskman, who lost her job over a viral photo of her flipping off President Donald Trump’s motorcade in 2017, made an unexpected comeback after Virginia’s elections on Tuesday night.

Briskman won her bid for supervisor on Virginia’s Loudoun County Board of Supervisors against Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe. She will represent Loudoun County’s Algonkian District.

“It’s feeling fantastic, it’s feeling surreal,” the Democrat told the Washington Post. “The last two years have been quite a ride. Now we’re helping to flip Loudoun blue.”

Briskman caught the nation’s eye in 2017 when a White House photographer captured her giving Trump’s motorcade the middle finger as she was bicycling in Sterling, Virginia. She was then fired from her post at Akima, a federal contracting firm, after she posted the photo on social media.

“I’d do it again,” Briskman said at the time after her ouster.