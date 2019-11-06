Latest
on October 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
52 mins ago
Jeff Sessions To Announce Bid For His Old Senate Seat In Alabama
DENVER, CO - JULY 12: Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Western Conservative Summit at the Colorado Convention Center July 12, 2019. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)
2 hours ago
Don Jr. Promotes Attempt To Identify Whistleblower
DOWNTOWN, ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - 2015/11/14: CNN World Headquarters. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Networks Instruct Staffers Not To Report Identity Of Whistleblower

Cyclist Who Was Fired For Flipping Off Trump Wins Bid For Public Office

Juli Briskman shows her middle finger as a motorcade with President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia on October 28, 2017. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
November 6, 2019 7:03 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Juli Briskman, who lost her job over a viral photo of her flipping off President Donald Trump’s motorcade in 2017, made an unexpected comeback after Virginia’s elections on Tuesday night.

Briskman won her bid for supervisor on Virginia’s Loudoun County Board of Supervisors against Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe. She will represent Loudoun County’s Algonkian District.

“It’s feeling fantastic, it’s feeling surreal,” the Democrat told the Washington Post. “The last two years have been quite a ride. Now we’re helping to flip Loudoun blue.”

Briskman caught the nation’s eye in 2017 when a White House photographer captured her giving Trump’s motorcade the middle finger as she was bicycling in Sterling, Virginia. She was then fired from her post at Akima, a federal contracting firm, after she posted the photo on social media.

“I’d do it again,” Briskman said at the time after her ouster.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: