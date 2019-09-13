Beto Campaign Contacts FBI Over TX State Rep’s Threat: ‘My AR Is Ready For You’

Latest
By
|
September 13, 2019 7:55 am
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign has contacted the FBI after a sitting Texas state representative appeared to threaten O’Rourke with his “AR” on Twitter just after the Democratic debate Thursday evening.

O’Rourke confirmed to CNN Friday morning that his campaign contacted the FBI and Twitter about the threat.

“I mean, anytime you have somebody threatening to use violence against somebody in this country to resolve a political issue or really for any reason, that’s a matter for law enforcement,” he said. “But it really drives home the point, better than I could have made. Representative Briscoe Cain is making the case that no one should have an AR-15. That they can hold over someone else in this country, say, ‘look, if we disagree on something, let me introduce you to my AR-15.’ Absolutely wrong.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain (R) retweeted O’Rourke, who reiterated a point he made during the debate about getting rid of AR-15s and other military grade weapons if he were elected president — the strongest gun control stance yet exhibited by Democratic candidates. O’Rourke has reframed his campaign around the issue, following a mass shooting massacre in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, last month that claimed 22 lives.

“My AR is ready for you Robert Francis,” Cain tweeted, harping on a petty conservative talking point that O’Rourke’s real name is Robert, but he goes by his childhood nickname “Beto.”

Early Friday morning Cain responded on Twitter, calling O’Rourke a “child.”

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
