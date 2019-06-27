Latest
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Brian Kilmeade attends the 5th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 13, 2011 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
34 mins ago
Fox’s Kilmeade Asks If He’s Watching ‘Univision’ While Talking Spanish Speaking Dems
2 hours ago
Castro Uses Morning TV Spot For Some Mild Gloating: ‘Clearly I Had A Great Night’
2 hours ago
Trump Posts Doctored Video Of Himself Walking On Stage During MSNBC Glitch
news 2020 Elections

Beto ‘Sure Did’ Feel A Bit Targeted By Other Dems, But ‘That’s Part Of Politics’

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 27, 2019 8:30 am

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke acknowledged that he was specifically targeted during the first round of Democratic debates, but laughed off the notion that it might hurt his standing.

“I sure did,” he said, when asked if he felt he was the recipient of some “incoming” criticism on Wednesday night. “But that’s part of politics and that’s part of the debate. Certainly one where you have 10 candidates on the stage, each of them trying to make their mark. I choose to define myself not against other people. I’m really running not against any of those other candidates but for the United States of America.”

Others have a different strategy, one that involved attacking other candidates,” he continued. “And I’ll leave it to pundits and others to judge performance or the best tactics one could take, but I was very pleased with my ability to lay out why I’m doing this and what it is I want to accomplish.”

Candidates Julian Castro and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio went after O’Rourke on the debate stage. Castro accused O’Rourke of not doing his “homework” on immigration and de Blasio cut the former Texas congressman off during a discussion about eliminating private health insurance.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: