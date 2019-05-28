Beto Admits To Senate Campaign Staffers He Could Be A ‘Giant A**hole’

Viewers will reportedly see a charismatic, but bullish, new side of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke during the premiere of a new HBO documentary “Running With Beto” on Tuesday evening.

According to a clip of the new film obtained by The Daily Beast, O’Rourke is seen apologizing to his staff for being a “giant asshole.”

“I just feel very, very lucky, and I love you guys more than you’ll ever know,” he reportedly says in a group hug with staff just before he conceded to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in a narrow loss in the 2018 midterms. “I know I was a giant asshole to be around sometimes, and you all never allowed my shortcomings to get in the way of running the best campaign this state has ever seen.”

According to the Daily Beast, O’Rourke is seen regularly scolding members of his staff for poor planning, specifically his road manager Cynthia Cano.

Watch the clip obtained by the Daily Beast below: