Sanders Tells Delaney 'You're Wrong!' That Medicare For All Is Political Suicide

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America
By
July 30, 2019 8:37 pm
CNN’s Democratic debate kicked off Tuesday evening by focusing on health care, with a question to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about his response to former Rep. John Delaney calling Medicare for All bad policy and political suicide.

“You’re wrong!” Sanders said, marking the first big applause line of the debate.

“Health care is a human right, not a privilege. I believe that. I will fight for that,” Sanders said. 

Delaney countered that he’s “right about this.”

We don’t have to go around and be the party of subtraction and telling half the country with private health insurance their health insurance is illegal,” Delaney said. 

Watch:

