Bernie Sanders Retracts Cenk Uygur Endorsement After Backlash Over Blog Posts

That was fast.

Just a day after officially endorsing The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur’s congressional run, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) retracted his endorsement Friday afternoon.

In a Friday afternoon tweet, Sanders announced the retraction of his endorsement, citing how he heard his supporters “who were frustrated and understand their concerns.”

.@cenkuygur has been a longtime fighter against corruption. However, our movement is bigger than any one person. I hear my supporters who were frustrated and understand their concerns. Cenk today said he is rejecting all endorsements for his campaign and I retract my endorsement. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019

Uygur, who is running for the seat previously held by former Rep. Katie Hill, has faced backlash recently for demeaning comments he made about women in the past. Entertainment news site The Wrap previously unearthed Uyger’s sexist blog posts, which include a post published in 2000 that said: “Obviously, the genes of women are flawed. They are poorly designed creatures who do not want to have sex nearly as often as needed for the human race to get alone peaceably and fruitfully.”

When Sanders announced his endorsement Thursday, he was quickly met with backlash from the left. In his statement Thursday, Sanders said that he was “endorsing Cenk because I know he will serve ordinary people, not powerful special interests. He is a voice that we desperately need in Congress & will be a great representative for CA-25 and the country.”

Just an hour before Sanders retracted his endorsement Friday, Uygur tweeted that he appreciated endorsements like Sanders’ while also stating that he would not accept any endorsements because he “will not be beholden to corporations, lobbyists, or special interest groups” and “will not stand by while those groups attack my political allies.”

of any influence other than the voters of CA-25. I will not be beholden to corporations, lobbyists, or special interest groups and I will not stand by while those groups attack my political allies. That’s why I have decided that I will not be accepting any endorsements. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 13, 2019

My job is to represent the voters and the voters alone. The only endorsements I'll be accepting going forward is that of the voters of CA-25. -Cenk — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 13, 2019

Shortly after Sanders retracted his endorsement, Uygur posted two confident but confrontational tweets:

Let me be clear: I am going to win this race in #CA25. I'm the only major candidate representing the voters and not the donors! I will not let politics of distraction that corporate Democrats are doing work. I'm the one for #MedicareforAll, #GreenNewDeal and getting money out! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 13, 2019

I will debate my corporate Democrat opponent anytime, anywhere. Let's talk about the issues! That is the last thing she wants to talk about. Let's take our case to the voters! If you're so confident that you have enough dirt on me, then you should be looking forward to a debate! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 13, 2019

In response to Sanders’ retraction, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-NY) tweeted that he is also retracting his endorsement.