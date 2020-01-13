Latest
1 hour ago
Border Vigilante Who Slipped Cops On The Run Found Dead Of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot
2 hours ago
Trump Sends Cryptic Messages To Iran In Unhinged Early Morning Tweet Screed
2 hours ago
WH Hits Back At Letter Urging Return Of Briefings: Trump Has ‘Rewritten The Rules Of Politics’

Sanders Camp Co-Chair Denies He Sent Out Volunteers To ‘Trash’ Warren

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) embrace after the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019 in Detr... DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) embrace after the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the debate sponsored by CNN held over two nights at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 13, 2020 1:35 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) presidential campaign denies that the Vermont senator intended to “trash” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with a campaign script shared with volunteers.

In an interview with Hill.TV Monday morning, Sanders’ presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner said the Democratic candidate “would never support the trashing of any candidate” and “never directed anybody to do such a thing.”

Turner’s comment was in response to Warren’s reaction to Politico’s report Sunday regarding a Sanders campaign script instructing volunteers to tell voters leaning toward Warren that the “people who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what” and that “she’s bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party.”

Hours after the report, Warren reacted to the Sanders campaign script by telling reporters in Iowa that she was “disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me.”

Turner told Hill.TV that she was “really sad” to see Warren’s reaction because as the Massachusetts Democrat mentioned, “Sanders knows her — she knows him” and “she knows that he would never do anything like that so when she says he sent out his volunteers, nothing could be further from the truth.”

However, Turner did not deny that that language might have been shared with volunteers and suggested there was nothing wrong with a campaign script that lists criticisms of Warren. She argued “the same could be said” about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“But the comparison of records and lying out the facts about the demographics that each candidate — the same could be said about former mayor Pete Buttigieg that his supporters tend to trend more affluent, more educated. It’s just what it is,” Turner said.

Turner’s comments on Hill.TV came just hours after President Trump appeared to egg on the supposed “feud brewing” between Sanders and Warren in a Monday morning tweet.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: