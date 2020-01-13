Sanders Camp Co-Chair Denies He Sent Out Volunteers To ‘Trash’ Warren

A co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) presidential campaign denies that the Vermont senator intended to “trash” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with a campaign script shared with volunteers.



In an interview with Hill.TV Monday morning, Sanders’ presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner said the Democratic candidate “would never support the trashing of any candidate” and “never directed anybody to do such a thing.”

Turner’s comment was in response to Warren’s reaction to Politico’s report Sunday regarding a Sanders campaign script instructing volunteers to tell voters leaning toward Warren that the “people who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what” and that “she’s bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party.”

Hours after the report, Warren reacted to the Sanders campaign script by telling reporters in Iowa that she was “disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me.”

Turner told Hill.TV that she was “really sad” to see Warren’s reaction because as the Massachusetts Democrat mentioned, “Sanders knows her — she knows him” and “she knows that he would never do anything like that so when she says he sent out his volunteers, nothing could be further from the truth.”

However, Turner did not deny that that language might have been shared with volunteers and suggested there was nothing wrong with a campaign script that lists criticisms of Warren. She argued “the same could be said” about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“But the comparison of records and lying out the facts about the demographics that each candidate — the same could be said about former mayor Pete Buttigieg that his supporters tend to trend more affluent, more educated. It’s just what it is,” Turner said.

Turner’s comments on Hill.TV came just hours after President Trump appeared to egg on the supposed “feud brewing” between Sanders and Warren in a Monday morning tweet.