Barr Testifies In Front Of Jan. 6 Panel

Attorney General Bill Barr takes the oath before he testifies during a House committee hearing on July 28, 2020. (MATT MCCLAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 3, 2022 10:04 a.m.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr testified in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee for about two hours on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Barr’s reported testimony came several months after committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) revealed that the panel held informal “conversations” with the ex-Trump official.

The committee on Thursday reportedly zeroed in on Barr’s communications with then-President Donald Trump about the 2020 election — the basis of the pair’s relationship souring. Near the end of Barr’s time in the administration he finally pushed back against Trump’s lie that the election had been tainted by widespread voter fraud.

Barr ultimately resigned in December of 2020 after an explosive conversation with Trump about the ex-president’s demands that Barr stick to the Big Lie.

However, prior to the election, Barr actively helped Trump try to publicly sow doubt about the legitimacy about the upcoming election results for months, knowingly feeding into the fake voter fraud narrative that whipped up fury among Trump’s base and ultimately resulted in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The then-attorney general also paved the way for Trump to weaponize the Justice Department in his desperate bid to cling to the presidency.

And although he’s become estranged from Trump on a personal level, Barr’s still a proud ally of the MAGA crusade to politicize the DOJ even to this day: On Wednesday, he praised John Durham, the special counsel he appointed to investigate the origins of the Russia probe and whose investigation “crystallized the central role played by the Hillary [Clinton] campaign” in the Russia scandal, Barr said — even though Durham’s investigation ended in an acquittal.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
