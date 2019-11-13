Latest
21 mins ago
GOPers Largely Ignore Witnesses While Monologue’ing On Conspiracy Theories
1 hour ago
Eric Trump Calls Impeachment Hearing Boring, But Keeps Tweeting About It
1 hour ago
Taylor Aide Who Reportedly Overheard Trump Call About ‘Investigations’ Will Testify Friday

Barr Says He Doesn’t Remember Trump Asking Him To Hold Presser Exonerating Him

President Donald Trump makes a statement on the census with Attorney General William Barr in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 11, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
November 13, 2019 3:25 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Attorney General Bill Barr said on Wednesday that he doesn’t remember President Donald Trump asking him to hold a press conference to declare that Trump had not broken the law with his phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“If you’re talking about press reports that he asked me to have a news conference, the fact is, I don’t remember any such request,” Barr told a reporter when asked about the Washington Post’s report on Trump’s alleged request.

“In fact, my recollection is that I told the White House that we would do what we would normally do, and that is issue a press statement, which we did, and that was not an issue,” he continued. “There was no pushback on that.”

The statement Barr referred to was the Justice Department’s declaration that there was “no campaign finance violation” present in Trump’s call and therefore “no further action was warranted.”

The Post reported last week that Trump wanted Barr to hold the presser after the White House had published its memo of Trump’s call with Zelensky, during which he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate his political enemies. Barr did not do so, and Trump has reportedly been grumbling about it in recent weeks.

Trump accused the Post of making up the story and ranted against the three “lowlife reporters” who had written it, prompting the publication to rebuke the President’s “repugnant” attacks.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: