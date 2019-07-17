Latest
Battle Over The Census

Barr and Ross Ask Pelosi To Delay Contempt Vote

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
July 17, 2019 5:36 pm

Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi to delay a House vote scheduled for Wednesday evening holding them in criminal contempt of Congress for not complying with census-related subpoenas.

The letter reiterated claims by the administration — made in previous back-and-forths about the subpoenas — that it could not turn over the requested documents due to legal privileges that have been asserted for them.

“There is no information to hide; there are institutional integrities to preserve,” the letter said

They are asking for the Wednesday vote to be postponed so that the negotiations around the subpoena can continue.

Read their letter below:

