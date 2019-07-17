Barr and Ross Ask Pelosi To Delay Contempt Vote

Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi to delay a House vote scheduled for Wednesday evening holding them in criminal contempt of Congress for not complying with census-related subpoenas.

The letter reiterated claims by the administration — made in previous back-and-forths about the subpoenas — that it could not turn over the requested documents due to legal privileges that have been asserted for them.

“There is no information to hide; there are institutional integrities to preserve,” the letter said

They are asking for the Wednesday vote to be postponed so that the negotiations around the subpoena can continue.

