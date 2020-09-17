Latest
14 mins ago
NIH Director: Public Mistrust Of Vaccine Driven By ‘Unfortunate Mix Of Science And Politics’
13 hours ago
Trump Suggests Alarming COVID Death Rate Would Decrease ‘If You Took Blue States Out’
WINSTON SALEM, NC - SEPTEMBER 08: President Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport on September 8, 2020 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. The president also made a campaign stop in South Florida on Tuesday. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
14 hours ago
Trump Claims He Called CDC Director To Correct Him On COVID Vaccine Timeline

Barr Mocks Concerns Over His Meddling In Trump-Tied Cases, Compares Prosecutors To Preschoolers

Attorney General Bill Barr speaks about the Justice Department's Russia investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign during the Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council meeting on December 10, 2019 in Washington... Attorney General Bill Barr speaks about the Justice Department's Russia investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign during the Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council meeting on December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 17, 2020 8:02 a.m.

Attorney General Bill Barr scoffed at concerns over politically-appointed officials such as himself exerting influence in prosecutors’ operations on Wednesday night as he comes under fire for meddling in the Justice Department’s cases involving President Donald Trump’s associates.

During his opening speech at an event honoring Constitution Day at Hillsdale College, Barr mocked career DOJ officials’ concern over politically-appointed officials such as himself exerting influence in prosecutors’ operations.

“Name one successful organization where the lowest level employees’ decisions are deemed sacrosanct. There aren’t any,” the attorney general said. “Letting the most junior members set the agenda might be a good philosophy for a Montessori preschool, but it’s no way to run a federal agency.”

“Good leaders at the Justice Department—as at any organization—need to trust and support their subordinates,” Barr continued. “But that does not mean blindly deferring to whatever those subordinates want to do.”

He argued that prosecutors “do not have the political legitimacy to be the public face of tough decisions and they lack the political buy-in necessary to publicly defend those decisions” and that attorneys general “are most equipped to make the complex judgment calls concerning how we should wield our prosecutorial power.”

“In short, the Attorney General, senior DOJ officials, and U.S. Attorneys are indeed political,” Barr stated. “But they are political in a good and necessary sense.”

During the Q&A portion of the event, the attorney general also accused certain officials at his own department of “headhunting.”

“I’d like to be able to say that we don’t see headhunting in the Department of Justice,” he told the audience. “That would not be truthful. I see it every day.”

Barr made the comments in wake of the backlash from prosecutors over his push to water down the DOJ’s sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, a Trump confidante, and to dismiss the criminal case of Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser. The attorney general has also been working to delegitimize Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, which the President has repeatedly smeared as a “witch hunt.”

Barr also reportedly moved to dispute the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York’s (SDNY) prosecution of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, last year.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30