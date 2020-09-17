Latest
19 mins ago
DHS Probes Whistleblower Claims Of Unwanted Hysterectomies At Private ICE Jail
SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 16: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak Monday, March 16, 2020, in Seattle. Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease. (Photo by Elaine Thompson, Pool/Getty Images)
20 mins ago
Seattle Mayor Accuses Trump And Barr Of ‘Tyranny’ Over DOJ Effort To Charge Her Criminally
1 hour ago
Trump Ramps Up Election Delegitimization Crusade: Results May ‘NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED’

Barr Compares Lockdowns To ‘Slavery’ While COVID Disproportionately Kills Black Americans

Attorney General Bill Barr speaks during a roundtable meeting on seniors with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House on June 15, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 17, 2020 12:55 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Attorney General Bill Barr made an astonishing comparison between lockdowns prompted by COVID-19, which is known to be disproportionately deadly to Black communities, to chattel slavery on Wednesday night.

“You know, putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest,” Barr said during an event at Hillsdale College, per CNN.

“Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” he continued.

Multiple public health experts and data analysts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have found that people of color are more likely to be affected by the pandemic than white Americans due to wealth gaps, unequal access to health care and discrimination. Per the CDC, Black Americans are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than white Americans, and the case rates for Black Americans are double that of their white counterparts.

Barr’s remarks track with his efforts to help dismantle states’ lockdowns. Under the attorney general’s leadership, the Justice Department has thrown its support behind lawsuits against state governments’ stay-at-home orders.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30