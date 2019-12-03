Barr Denies IG Report Assertion That FBI Had Enough Info To Investigate Trump Campaign

Attorney General William Barr is already breaking with a point in the Justice Department Inspector General’s upcoming report that would undermine President Donald Trump’s constant protestations that the probe into his 2016 campaign was a “witch hunt.”

According to the Washington Post, IG Michael Horo­witz plans to release his report next week which asserts that the FBI did have enough information to open an investigation into members of the Trump campaign in 2016.

The report also concludes that the FBI did not open the investigation based on the Steele Dossier or leaked information from the CIA, and that the probe did not have its roots in anti-Trump bias at the bureau.

Barr has reportedly praised Horowitz for his work in general, and it is not yet clear how he’ll register his disagreement.

Barr, who has remained in lockstep with Trump since his appointment, seems unwilling to acquiesce to Horowitz’s finding which would undermine one of the President’s primary and longest-lasting talking points. Trump’s grievance that those in the government were working to undermine his candidacy, and then presidency, from the start — neatly summed up with constant “WITCH HUNT” tweets — has formed the foundation of his messaging strategy.

Barr has willingly sung along to the President’s tune, and has publicly stated that he believes “spying did occur” by US intelligence agencies on the Trump campaign. Those in the intelligence community, like former DNI James Clapper, have pushed back on the Trump camp’s word choice, saying that the intelligence agencies were scrutinizing Russian interference in the election.

“They were ‘spying’ on — a term I don’t particularly like, but — on what the Russians were doing,” Clapper said last spring. “Trying to understand were the Russians infiltrating, trying to gain access, trying to gain leverage or influence, which is what they do.”