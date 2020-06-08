Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Resurrects ‘Unskew The Polls’ Push As Surveys Show Him Trailing Biden
2 hours ago
Law Enforcement ‘Strategically Deflated’ Tires During Minneapolis Protests
3 hours ago
VA County Weighing Hate Crime Charges After ‘KKK Leader’ Plowed Truck Into Protesters

Barr Defends Trump Church Photo-Op: POTUS ‘Should Be Able To Walk One Block From WH’

US Attorney General William Barr attends a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials on police and community relations hosted by US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House in Was... US Attorney General William Barr attends a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials on police and community relations hosted by US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, June 8, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 8, 2020 7:15 p.m.

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday evening defended President Trump’s surprise photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church last week that occurred after peaceful protesters outside the White House were forcibly dispersed.

When asked by Fox News’ Bret Baier about whether he’d do anything differently about the President’s church photo-op that he and other Trump administration officials also participated in, Barr replied “no” before going on to argue that the image from the church photo-op “has somewhat been created and miscreated,” which he said was due to how videos capturing “all the violence that was happening preceding that” have not been aired.

After Barr claimed that he personally saw two projectiles thrown at him, Baier pressed him on whether he would do anything differently regarding the walk over to the church, saying that the visual of an “all white, mostly male” image prompted many to think that it “wasn’t a good thing for the President in retrospect.”

Barr replied that the church photo-op was “a decision for the White House and the President to make.”

“I don’t say this as a critic of these kinds of leadership decisions made at the White House, but as I have said, the President of the United States should be able to walk one block from the White House out to the church of presidents,” Barr said. “He should be able to do that. And this canard that this exercise was done to make that possible is totally false. I don’t see anything wrong with the President walking over to the church.”

Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters during a briefing that there are “no regrets” regarding the forcible removal of peaceful protesters ahead of Trump’s church photo-op last week.

Watch Barr’s remarks below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30