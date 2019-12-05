Latest
55 mins ago
Conway Insists World Leaders At NATO Are ‘Jealous’ Of Trump
2 hours ago
Another House GOPer Jumps Ship: Rep. Tom Graves Announces He Won’t Run For Reelection
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to give the National Thanksgiving Turkey Butter a presidential ‘pardon’ during the traditional event in the Rose Garden of the White House November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The turkey pardon was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush, who was continuing an informal tradition started by President Harry Truman in 1947. Following the presidential pardon, the 47-pound turkey which was raised by farmer Wellie Jackson of Clinton, North Carolina, will reside at his new home, 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Trump Asks SCOTUS To Review House Subpoena Of His Accounting Firm

Barr: Concerns About My Overseas Travels For The 2016 Probe Are ‘Bullsh*t’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a "Combating Anti-Semitism Summit" at the Justice Department July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Administration officials and Jewish leaders ar... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a "Combating Anti-Semitism Summit" at the Justice Department July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Administration officials and Jewish leaders are participating in the summit to discuss ways to combat anti-semitism. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 5, 2019 3:23 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In a sprawling new profile in New York Magazine, Attorney General Bill Barr weighed in on his relationship with President Trump, on the role politics plays in prosecutions, and the criticism of how he’s handling an investigation into the 2016 Trump-Russia probe.

“That’s all bullshit,” Barr told New York Magazine, when asked about the skepticism raised by his trips abroad to seek cooperation from foreign countries in the investigation, which is ostensibly being led by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

“This is a case where we’re asking for assistance and information, some of which is sensitive or classified information,” he said.

He also denied that Trump was getting involved in what cases the Justice Department pursued or not pursued, claiming that he had set ground rules with the President at the outset of his tenure.

“Right from the very beginning,” Barr told New York Magazine, “the president made clear to me, and we discussed, that he will not get into the business of talking about, or asking me, either to pursue, or not to pursue, cases. He leaves that up to my judgment.”

Read the full profile, which also discusses his history with special counsel Robert Mueller, here.

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: