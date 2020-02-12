Barr Agrees To Testify Before House Judiciary Committee On 3/31, Dems Say

Attorney General Bill Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31, the committee announced Wednesday.

The announcement of Barr’s impending testimony came as the Attorney General faces serious criticism regarding the Justice Department’s watered down sentencing recommendations for Trump confidante Roger Stone

A letter to Barr signed by Democrats on the Committee notified him that he would be asked to answer questions about “the misuse of our criminal justice system for political purposes.” The letter stated it was confirming Barr’s “agreement to testify.”

Separately, it noted Barr’s “pattern of conduct in legal matters relating to the President that raises significant concerns for this Committee.”

In addition to concerns about Stone’s sentencing, committee Democrats’ letter informed Barr that they intended to ask him about the abrupt removal of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu from her post on Jan. 30.

Liu was replaced by an adviser to Barr, Timothy Shea, and on Tuesday President Donald Trump withdrew Liu’s nomination to another post in the Treasury Department.

The Democrats also said they would ask about the “intake process” that Barr acknowledged had been established to deal with political dirt from Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“These are not the only issues that our Committee intends to discuss with you when you appear, but they are enough to require our immediate attention,” the Democrats wrote.

Read Democrats’ letter below: