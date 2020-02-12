Latest
43 mins ago
READ: Judge Shuts Down Newly Revealed Stone Demand For Retrial
on December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
50 mins ago
DOJ Rebuts Flynn’s Allegations Of Prosecutorial Misconduct
1 hour ago
Ex-OSU Wrestling Captain Says Jordan Begged Him To Deny Claims He Knew Of Sexual Abuse

Barr Agrees To Testify Before House Judiciary Committee On 3/31, Dems Say

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) leaves after the committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing an un-redacted copy of ... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) leaves after the committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing an un-redacted copy of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's report in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Just before Wednesday's hearing President Donald Trump announced that he will invoke executive privilege over all the materials Nadler subpoenaed, including the Mueller report and its underlying evidence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 12, 2020 3:49 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Attorney General Bill Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31, the committee announced Wednesday.

The announcement of Barr’s impending testimony came as the Attorney General faces serious criticism regarding the Justice Department’s watered down sentencing recommendations for Trump confidante Roger Stone

A letter to Barr signed by Democrats on the Committee notified him that he would be asked to answer questions about “the misuse of our criminal justice system for political purposes.” The letter stated it was confirming Barr’s “agreement to testify.”

Separately, it noted Barr’s “pattern of conduct in legal matters relating to the President that raises significant concerns for this Committee.”

In addition to concerns about Stone’s sentencing, committee Democrats’ letter informed Barr that they intended to ask him about the abrupt removal of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu from her post on Jan. 30.

Liu was replaced by an adviser to Barr, Timothy Shea, and on Tuesday President Donald Trump withdrew Liu’s nomination to another post in the Treasury Department.

The Democrats also said they would ask about the “intake process” that Barr acknowledged had been established to deal with political dirt from Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“These are not the only issues that our Committee intends to discuss with you when you appear, but they are enough to require our immediate attention,” the Democrats wrote.

Read Democrats’ letter below:

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: