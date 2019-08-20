Latest
Why Is Paul Ryan Moving His Whole Family From Wisconsin To DC Now?
Trump Doesn't Think NRA Has Much Muscle Left, But He's Still Bending To Their Will
EL PASO, TX - AUGUST 15: People gather at a makeshift memorial honoring victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 22 people dead, on August 15, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old white male suspect remains in custody in El Paso which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
El Paso Shooter Placed On Suicide Watch
Baier Pushes Back After Trump Flips Over Bad Polling: 'Fox Has Not Changed'

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: Fox News Channel anchor, Bret Baier has his measurements taken by Ralph Quintanilla at the channel's office on North Capitol Street NE on Thursday October 18, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain for The Washington Post)
August 20, 2019 8:35 am
Fox News’ Bret Baier paused his show Monday night to directly address President Donald Trump’s critiques of his network.

“Fox has not changed,” he said. “We have a news side and an opinion side. Opinion folks express their opinions. We do polls.”

“Our latest poll had the Democratic candidates head to head, several of them ahead of President Trump, and this poll tracks exactly what the Real Clear Politics average of polls — even a little the other way — and this poll matches what we are seeing out there,” he added, showing a graphic of Trump losing one-on-one matchups with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Trump expressed his disbelief at the polls over the weekend, telling reporters that the the network is “different” now.

