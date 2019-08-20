Baier Pushes Back After Trump Flips Over Bad Polling: ‘Fox Has Not Changed’

Fox News’ Bret Baier paused his show Monday night to directly address President Donald Trump’s critiques of his network.

“Fox has not changed,” he said. “We have a news side and an opinion side. Opinion folks express their opinions. We do polls.”

“Our latest poll had the Democratic candidates head to head, several of them ahead of President Trump, and this poll tracks exactly what the Real Clear Politics average of polls — even a little the other way — and this poll matches what we are seeing out there,” he added, showing a graphic of Trump losing one-on-one matchups with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Baier pushes back on Trump’s Fox News critiques pic.twitter.com/0gpDkPTtGk — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 20, 2019

Trump expressed his disbelief at the polls over the weekend, telling reporters that the the network is “different” now.