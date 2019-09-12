Heads Of 145 Companies Send Letter To Senators Urging Background Check Bill

Executives at nearly 150 of the most well-known American companies sent a letter to senators on Thursday urging the lawmakers to take action on gun violence in America, the New York Times was first to report.

The letter, signed by well-known executives like Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Arianna Huffington of Thrive Global, asked lawmakers to pass a background check bill that would require a background check on all gun purchases. The executives also pushed for a federal Red Flag law that would “allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders.”

“(Gun violence) is a public health crisis that demands urgent attention,” they wrote. “As leaders of some of America’s most respected companies and those with significant business interests in the United States, we are writing to you because we have a responsibility and obligation to stand up for the safety of our employees, customers and all Americans in the communities we serve across the country. Doing nothing about America’s gun violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it is time to stand with the American public on gun safety.”

The letter is signed by executives of companies like Uber, Pinterest, Lyft, Airbnb, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Reddit.

Read the letter here.