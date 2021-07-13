Latest
MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/05/17: A nurse gives Sherri Trimble, 15, a shot of the vaccine at a vaccination clinic at Health First Medical Centre.On May 12, 2021, the CDC approved the use of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in 12 through 15-year-old adolescents. Vaccinating this age group is seen as a keyway for middle and high schools to reopen fully by this fall. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
TN Top Vaccine Official Fired After GOP Hysteria Over Push To Vaccinate Teens
2 hours ago ago
Biden To Invoke Civil War, Jim Crow Era In Speech Slamming GOP Voting Bills
Allen And Company Annual Meeting Brings Business Executives, Media Moguls, And Politicians To Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
3 hours ago ago
Texas Dems Dismiss GOP Gripes, Arguing That Abbott ‘Poisoned The Process’ From The First

Back To Debt Brinksmanship? Some GOPer Sens Think It Just Might Be Time

By
|
July 13, 2021 3:54 p.m.

Senate Republicans are considering whether or not to stage a fight over the debt ceiling, which could need to occur by the end of this month.

According to Bloomberg reporter Saleha Mohsin, Sen. Kevin Kramer (R-ND) said that some GOP senators are weighing voting against a debt limit increase.

It’s not clear exactly when the debt ceiling will need to be raised. In 2019, Congress suspended the debt limit for two years, keeping it off the table until that agreement expires July 31.

It was a favorite tool of House Republicans during the Obama administration, who used their post-2010 majority to repeatedly play chicken with a potential default.

House Republicans kept the federal government shut for weeks in 2013 as they threatened a catastrophic default on the national debt, demanding that the Obama administration agree to repeal elements of Obamacare, or else.

In that case, the Obama administration refused to back down. Now, Senate Republicans are purportedly discussing whether to do the same to the Biden administration.

“There is a fair bit of discussion about why would we help them do it at all at this point,” Kramer said, adding that “fiscal responsibility arguments went out the window.”

It’s not clear when Democrats plan on holding a vote to raise the ceiling, or if they’re trying to secure another suspension of the limit.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who oversees Republican Senate strategy for 2022, suggested in April that the GOP would resurrect debt ceiling hostage-taking for the Biden administration.

“I think people agree with me. I think Republicans agree that we have too much debt and that we have to figure out how to live within our means,” he said at the time.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remarked on the issue in May.

“You know, I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the Republicans are using the debt ceiling, which deals with the financial security, as sort of a political issue,” Schumer said. “We should get something done in the right way.”

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: