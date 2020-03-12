Azar Gives Strangely Fawning Statement On Trump’s ‘Prescient’ Actions, ‘Powerful’ Remarks

Health Secretary Alex Azar put out a strangely fawning statement Thursday morning celebrating President’s Trump’s remarks on coronavirus Wednesday night and praising his move in late January to restrict travel from China.

“Some criticized the President’s decisive steps early on in this outbreak as an overreaction,” Azar said. “Now, as the world works to stop the virus’s spread, the President’s early actions have proven prescient.”

Trump on Jan. 31 announced a ban on incoming travel from China that was similar to the ban he announced for Europe Wednesday night: Foreign nationals who’d stepped foot in the country in the past 14 days were barred from entering the United States, and Americans would be screened if they’d been to China.

Azar’s tone veered somewhat from his public health lane in the statement.

“The President made a powerful, unifying call to action for all Americans to play a role in protecting our country from the virus,” he said.

Read the full statement below: