U.S. President Donald J. Trump greets Alex Azar at his swearing-in ceremony to be Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services at The White House in Washington, DC, January 29, 2018. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Polaris
WATCH: Azar Answered Apparent Q’s On Whistleblower Complaint Before It Went Public

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 27: HHS Secretary Alex Azar, testifies during the House Ways and Committee hearing on the Health and Human Services FY2021 budget in Longworth Building on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 27: HHS Secretary Alex Azar, testifies during the House Ways and Committee hearing on the Health and Human Services FY2021 budget in Longworth Building on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
February 27, 2020 6:06 p.m.
During a congressional hearing Thursday, the Trump administration secretary for Health and Human Services answered questions apparently drawn from a coronavirus whistleblower’s complaint, before the complaint went public.

The complaint, from an anonymous official at the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families, alleges that the team of officials sent to receive patients from China was not properly prepared to protect itself from the virus.

Without saying whether his information was from a whistleblower complaint, Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) on Thursday pressed Health Secretary Alex Azar on details that matched the complaint.

“Do you think breaking basic protocols and exposing untrained human service employees to the coronavirus before allowing them to be dispersed around the country could have endangered the employees and other Americans?” Gomez asked Azar, after a string of questions that matched the whistleblower’s complaint.

“I don’t believe that has taken place,” Azar responded. “And the isolation and quarantine protocols should always be followed according to whatever CDC or state and local public health officials have recommended.”

Gomez pressed: “If they were not followed? Say, they weren’t followed. What would be the steps to deal with those employees?”

“I’d want to know the full facts, and we’d take appropriate remedial measures,” Azar said.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
