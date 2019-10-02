Latest
on November 18, 2015 in New York City.
1 min ago
DOJ Takes Trump’s Side In NY DA Tax Return Fight
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Rudy Giuliani attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
17 mins ago
Subway Ad Hits Rudy Where It Hurts: His Hometown
30 mins ago
Putin’s Fine With WH Releasing Records Of His Helsinki Meeting With Trump

Awkward: Trump Admin Official Met With Rep For Company At Center Of Biden Smears

US Ambassador to NATO and US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker waves as he arrives prior to a press-conference in Kiev on July 27, 2019 following his visit in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Pho... US Ambassador to NATO and US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker waves as he arrives prior to a press-conference in Kiev on July 27, 2019 following his visit in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 2, 2019 5:51 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In an ironic twist, President Donald Trump’s recently ousted special envoy to Ukraine met last year with a top official at Burisma Group, the Ukrainian energy firm that Trump and his allies have used as a political cudgel against Joe Biden’s presidential run.

Kurt Volker was the administration’s special representative for Ukraine negotiations until Friday, when he resigned.

But in September 2018, the Associated Press reported Wednesday, he met with Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board, on the sidelines of an event organized by the Atlantic Council.

Pro-Trumpers, led by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, allege that in 2016 Biden pushed for the firing of Ukraine’s top prosecutor because of an investigation the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, had led into Burisma — on whose board Joe’s son Hunter sat.

In reality, there’s no evidence that probe was ongoing at the time of Shokin’s firing, and there had been international criticism of Shokin’s inadequate handling of corruption in the country — the real reason the U.S., led by Biden, and others fought for Shokin’s ouster.

A July phone call in which Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for dirt on the Bidens has spurred an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Volker’s meeting with Pozharskyi was captured in a photograph on Burisma’s website and confirmed to the AP by several attendees.

In fact, the picture of Volker and Pozharskyi meeting is still visible on a Burisma blog post commemorating the event at the time.

“Apart from events organized by the Atlantic Council, Burisma Group held a number of meetings with U.S. officials,” Burisma’s copy reads. “In particular, the Group met with the U.S. Department of State’s special representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker […] The parties discussed the need for further reform in the energy sector and the implementation of energy independence strategy.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: