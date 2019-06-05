Australian Federal Agents Carry Out Second Raid Of Journalists In One Week

Latest
People hold a banner during a protest against the JUST act in Warsaw, Poland on May 11, 2019.
Australian Federal Police seized a record drug bust of more than 300kg of worth methamphetamine with a street value Aus $270m on 19 February considered to be the biggest drug haul in South Australia history after the drugs were discovered in crane jibs
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
By
June 5, 2019 9:03 am

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation was raided Wednesday by federal police who were seeking information the journalists used to publish a shocking exposé on Australian troops killing unarmed civilians in Afghanistan two years ago.

According to the Washington Post, the raid is the second of its kind just this week.

On Tuesday, federal agents raided the home of Annika Smethurst, the Sydney Sunday Telegraph’s political editor, after she published a story about alleged plans for increased surveillance of Australian citizens.

They searched her home, computer and phone. At the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, agents reportedly seized over 9,000 documents.

A raid here in the United States engendered outrage last month, as San Francisco police stormed the home and office of journalist Bryan Carmody to uncover his anonymous source for a story.

