US Economy Adds 164,000 Jobs In July, Unemployment Stays The Same

U.S. employers added 164,000 jobs to the payroll in July and the unemployment rate remained the same at 3.7 percent, the Labor Department announced Friday.

These stats put the average job growth for the past three months at 140,000, down from 233,000 in the last three months of 2018. July saw average hourly wages increase by eight cents to $27.98.

Additionally, about 370,000 new workers were added to the job market last month.