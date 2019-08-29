US Atty Blasts ‘Nonsense Racial Theory’ As He Files New Charges Against White Nationalist

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman tore into white supremacist ideology on Thursday while announcing new charges against the Ohio white nationalist who was arrested last week.

Herdman, who serves the Northern District of Ohio, announced that the feds were charging James Reardon with one count of making threats after an FBI raid on Reardon’s home revealed a stockpile of weapons and ammunition, along with white nationalist material.

“Now let me speak generally to those who are advocates for white supremacy, or white nationalism,” Herdman said during the press conference. “I am talking directly to you.”

The prosecutor proceeded to slam white nationalists and their decision to take out their “frustration at failure in the political arena by resorting to violence.”

Herdman said that threats or acts of violence from “cowards” in the name of white supremacy “don’t make you soldiers, they make you criminals.”

“We are always awake,” the prosecutor said. “And arm in arm with the public, when your hatred leads you to break the law, we will do everything we can to be there to stop you.”