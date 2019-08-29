Latest
2 hours ago
Alabama Governor Apologizes For Wearing Blackface In Racist Skit
2 hours ago
Trump Cancels Poland Trip As Hurricane Dorian Approaches Florida
4 hours ago
Ohio Agrees To Let Ballots Of Certain Purged Voters Count In Upcoming Elections
news White Nationalism

US Atty Blasts ‘Nonsense Racial Theory’ As He Files New Charges Against White Nationalist

By
August 29, 2019 6:34 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman tore into white supremacist ideology on Thursday while announcing new charges against the Ohio white nationalist who was arrested last week.

Herdman, who serves the Northern District of Ohio, announced that the feds were charging James Reardon with one count of making threats after an FBI raid on Reardon’s home revealed a stockpile of weapons and ammunition, along with white nationalist material.

“Now let me speak generally to those who are advocates for white supremacy, or white nationalism,” Herdman said during the press conference. “I am talking directly to you.”

The prosecutor proceeded to slam white nationalists and their decision to take out their “frustration at failure in the political arena by resorting to violence.”

Herdman said that threats or acts of violence from “cowards” in the name of white supremacy “don’t make you soldiers, they make you criminals.”

“We are always awake,” the prosecutor said. “And arm in arm with the public, when your hatred leads you to break the law, we will do everything we can to be there to stop you.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: