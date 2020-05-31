Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a press conference to give an update on how the city is adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, DC on May 13, 2020. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
3 hours ago
DC Mayor: Trump’s ‘Divisive’ Tweets ‘Harken To Segregationist Past’ Of The Country
CAPE CANAVERAL, UNITED STATES - 2020/05/30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building after watching the successful launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will rendezvous and dock with the International Space Station, becoming the first people to launch into space from American soil since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
4 hours ago
Trump Says ‘ANTIFA’ Will Be Designated As A Terrorist Organization
6 hours ago
Pelosi Says Taking Trump’s ‘Bait’ Is ‘Just A Gift To Him’ As Protests Escalate

Atlanta Mayor: Trump’s Reaction To Protests Is ‘Like Charlottesville All Over Again’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By
|
May 31, 2020 12:28 p.m.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday morning compared President Trump’s tweets reacting to protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death to his response during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Bottoms about Trump’s recent tweets threatening to use “the unlimited power of our military” and “the most vicious dogs and most ominous weapons” against protesters, Bottoms replied that the President “should just stop talking.”

“This is like Charlottesville all over again. He speaks and he makes it worse,” Bottoms said, referring to Trump’s reaction to the white supremacist rally held there in 2017 by saying there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Bottoms then added that she wishes Trump “would just be quiet.”

“Or, if he can’t be silent, if there’s somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray that he reads it, and at least says the right things, because he is making it worse,” Bottoms said.

Watch Bottoms’ remarks below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30