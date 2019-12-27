Latest
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to President Trump during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo by Olivier Douliery/ Abaca Press
14 mins ago
Trump Already Has A Running List Of Who Could Potentially Replace Pompeo
42 mins ago
Trump Hostilely Dodges Question On Origins Of His Ukraine Conspiracy Theory
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Flynn is expected to testify again on July 15. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Prosecutors Signal Anew That They May Seek A Harsher Sentence For Flynn

Army National Guard Boots Two Soldiers Who Were Members Of Extremist Neo-Pagan Group

Members of the Arizona National Guard listen to instructions on April 9, 2018, at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Arizona deployed its first 225 National Guard members to the Mexican border on Monday... Members of the Arizona National Guard listen to instructions on April 9, 2018, at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Arizona deployed its first 225 National Guard members to the Mexican border on Monday after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to the frontier region to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration. "The Arizona National Guard will deploy 225 members of the Guard today to support border security measures," the state militia said in a statement. / AFP PHOTO / Caitlin O'Hara (Photo credit should read CAITLIN O'HARA/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 27, 2019 11:13 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Army National Guard has kicked out two Georgia men after a months-long investigation of their membership in a neo-Pagan hate group.

Earlier this year, local antifascist activists in Atlanta identified Dalton Woodward and Trent East as members of Asatru Folk Assembly, a racist neo-pagan group. Army investigators followed their lead, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Woodward is no longer a member of the George National Guard, a spokesperson told the Journal-Constitution.

East received a separation notice on Dec. 14 from the Alabama National Guard, he told the paper. He said the Army was recommending a general discharge, which would make him ineligible for certain benefits.

An Army National Guard spokesperson in Arlington, Virginia, did not return TPM’s request for comment.

East denied being a racist to the Journal-Constitution, saying his interest in the group stemmed from “seeing a faith that was about my ethnic roots.”

But his social media presence, the paper noted, included praise for white nationalist leader Richard Spencer and evidence of connections to others in the movement. In June, East lost his job at Haralson County Jail over his membership in Asatru Folk Assembly.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: